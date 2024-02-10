Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,296 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

About Energy Transfer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

