Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

