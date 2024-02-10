Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.