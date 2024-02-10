Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,724 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 1,298,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

