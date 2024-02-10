Scout Investments Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

