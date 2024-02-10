Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of THOR Industries worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 234,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,998. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.