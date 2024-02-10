Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.