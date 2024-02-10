Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,617,656 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617,656 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 4,304,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,415. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

