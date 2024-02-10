Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,071 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

