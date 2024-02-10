Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,289 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.36. 1,198,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,535 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

