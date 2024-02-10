Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dycom Industries worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $624,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $116.26. 157,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DY

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.