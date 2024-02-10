Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.