S&CO Inc. Sells 37,548 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $46,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 312,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,222. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

