S&CO Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

