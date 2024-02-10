S&CO Inc. Sells 11,779 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,427,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

