S&CO Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 11,391,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,306. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.