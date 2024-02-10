S&CO Inc. Acquires 9,185 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,405. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

