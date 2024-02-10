S&CO Inc. Acquires 5,592 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ BATRK remained flat at $40.56 on Friday. 190,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

