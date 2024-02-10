Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Cut by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,467,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,142. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

