Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,821.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 57,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,188,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

