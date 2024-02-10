Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

