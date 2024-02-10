Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.16 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $74.16 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00115220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034425 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.55828266 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

