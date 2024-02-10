RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

