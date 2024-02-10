Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

