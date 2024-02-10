Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $71.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.