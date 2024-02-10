Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$36.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE X opened at C$34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.36. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$26.09 and a 52 week high of C$34.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.