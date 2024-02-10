Roth Mkm Raises Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Bowlero by 37.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 573.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

