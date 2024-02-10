Roth Mkm Increases Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

