Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

