Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of HOOD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
