Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 325,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 1,457,769 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

