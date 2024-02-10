Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $10,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,028.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.64.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

