Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.56

Shares of Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Resonac Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Resonac had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resonac Holdings Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

