ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.30.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $184.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

