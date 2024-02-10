Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

