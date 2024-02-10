RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub Sells 2,500 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $225.94 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after purchasing an additional 538,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

