Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98. 2,064,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,840,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,778. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

