Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.60

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $557.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

