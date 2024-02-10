Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-5.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95 to $5.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

QLYS traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,515. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qualys by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

