Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.57.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $171.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

