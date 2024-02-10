Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $191,523.70 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26.
- On Monday, November 27th, Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00.
Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.
QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
