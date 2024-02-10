Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 33,767 Shares

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,449,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $20,323,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 1.3 %

QTWO opened at $43.20 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get Our Latest Report on QTWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.