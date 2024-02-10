Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 33,767 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,449,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $20,323,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 1.3 %

QTWO opened at $43.20 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

