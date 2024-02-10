Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increased by Analyst

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

