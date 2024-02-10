Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE RY opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $325,196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

