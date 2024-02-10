Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$131.01 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.