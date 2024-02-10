Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Zacks Research

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

PNC stock opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

