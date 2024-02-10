Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$178.21.

TSE:CNR opened at C$173.01 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.96. The company has a market cap of C$111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

