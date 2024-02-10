Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €40.33 ($43.37) and last traded at €40.27 ($43.30). 861,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,623% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.84 ($42.84).

Puma Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

