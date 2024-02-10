Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $461.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

