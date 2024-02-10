Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.24. 1,350,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,349. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

