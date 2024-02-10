Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

